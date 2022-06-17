4,448 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

