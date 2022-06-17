Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Up 7.8%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.48. 4,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 450,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $681.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

