Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,357,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after buying an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.28 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.