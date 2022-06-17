Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.67. 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

