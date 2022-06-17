Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX) to Underperform

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of HEX opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.07. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$6.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.74.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.34 million.

