ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 2.6%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $24.10. 23,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,207,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.44.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

