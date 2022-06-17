Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 2.6%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.73 and last traded at $59.35. Approximately 117,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,536,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

