Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 2.5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.54. 3,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

