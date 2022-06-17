Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Down 2.5%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.97. 3,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,443. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 305,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Photronics by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

