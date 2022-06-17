PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $37.81. 20,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,519,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,140,623 shares in the company, valued at $516,405,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

