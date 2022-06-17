Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,289 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

