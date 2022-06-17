22,246 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

