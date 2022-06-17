Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Shares of V opened at $189.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.31. The stock has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
