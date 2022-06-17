Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:V opened at $189.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.