Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.05. The company has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
