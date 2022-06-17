Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.05. The company has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.