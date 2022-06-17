Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,558,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,672 shares of company stock worth $4,423,208. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

