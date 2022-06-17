Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,127,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,183,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

