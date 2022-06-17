Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.