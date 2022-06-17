SteepCoin (STEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.00

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $38,022.67 and $29.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00151681 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

