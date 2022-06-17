World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

World Token (WORLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $249,655.53 and $2.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, World Token has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,610.19 or 0.74516902 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00347587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00093086 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012550 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,555,298 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WORLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.