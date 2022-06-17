Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SDAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.