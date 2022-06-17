Short Interest in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Expands By 30.0%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ:SAMAW opened at $0.24 on Friday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

