Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.30.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neuronetics (Get Rating)
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
