Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.30.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 26,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $65,465.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,422,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 404,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

