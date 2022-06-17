COVA Trading 36.3% Lower This Week (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. COVA has a market cap of $42,875.96 and approximately $16.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

