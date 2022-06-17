Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

