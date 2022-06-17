SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

