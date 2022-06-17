CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.