iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

