Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

