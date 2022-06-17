Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSVI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Services by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Computer Services by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Services stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Computer Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Computer Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

