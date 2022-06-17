Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,661,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,862,000 after acquiring an additional 152,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,390,000 after acquiring an additional 281,567 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 934,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

