12,983 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

