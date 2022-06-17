Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

VWO opened at $41.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

