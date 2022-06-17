Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $288.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

