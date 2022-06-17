PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

