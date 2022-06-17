Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 347,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 976,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

