JustInvest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

