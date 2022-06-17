Synthetify (SNY) Hits One Day Volume of $48,715.00

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $48,715.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,610.19 or 0.74516902 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00347587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00093086 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

