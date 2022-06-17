Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TOL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

