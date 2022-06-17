Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,817 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

