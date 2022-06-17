Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Macquarie cut their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.