Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,092,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,151,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 773,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,929,000 after buying an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 441,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,771,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

