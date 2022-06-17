Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 187,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:SLHG opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

