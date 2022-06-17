ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

NYSE CHPT opened at $12.55 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,926,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,673,997. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

