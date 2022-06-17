Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Underweight

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE MTH opened at $66.82 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $66.08 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.