Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 663 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $372.29 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $371.59 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.81 and a 200 day moving average of $451.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

