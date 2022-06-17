Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 28,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,559,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 107,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

