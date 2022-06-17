Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 28,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,559,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
