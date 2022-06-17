Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. 127,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,942,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 49.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $32,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after buying an additional 3,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 969,058 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

