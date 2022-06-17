Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 7.6%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.91. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,786,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Lemonade by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lemonade by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

