i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 166,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,573,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

